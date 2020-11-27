Ballantine's to tour globe with monochromatic pop-ups

Ballantine's, the scotch whisky brand, is planning a series of black and white-themed pop-up bars around the world next year.

The brand is working with artist Joshua Vides to deliver the immersive bar activations. Vides is known for his comic book-style which he uses to transform both objects and spaces.

The first event is set to take place in February 2021 in Russia where Vides and local artists will lead workshops around live drawing via digital mirroring. There will also be an augmented-reality photo booth.

M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment is working alongside Russian agency Zavtra to deliver the project.

Further experiences will be held in Poland and China in the spring, with the format of the events pending the local Covid-19 regulations.

There are currently no plans to bring the experience to London.

The Ballantine's bottle has also been interpreted by Vides along with a briefcase in a nod to the brand's history. To overcome prohibition laws in 1920, Ballantine's launched its rectangular bottle to be concealed in briefcases.

Mathieu Deslandes, marketing director at Ballantine's, said: "Ballantine's has such a rich heritage that we've been able to explore and elevate through our collaboration with Joshua. Our approach is very similar which has made the whole project as exciting as it had been collaborative.

"We are all about championing those who do things their own way as we do with Scotch – and Joshua does the same with his artwork. The limited editions are our most disruptive to date and we look forward to turning shelves black and white across the world."

This latest activity is part of the brand's "There's no wrong way" campaign by Crispin Porter Bogusky London.