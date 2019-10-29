BAME networking group Pocc celebrates individuals in debut campaign

Pocc (People of Culture Collective), a community dedicated to changing the experiences of people of colour in creative industries, has launched its first campaign.
"Generations of greatness" aims to course-correct the narrative regarding the contribution of black and brown people to British society, by celebrating individuals through the lens of generations that preceded them.
The campaign features authentic stories from people in a range of industries, such as broadcaster Clara Amfo, filmmaker Eloise King and Engine chief executive Ete Davies.
It will run across print, social media and experiential from this month.
Next year, Pocc plans to amplify the campaign stories through broadcast media and brand collaborations.
Pocc was founded in 2018, initially as a WhatsApp group. It is now a 300 plus-strong network with members hailing from agencies including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Ogilvy, as well as freelance creatives.
Pocc team credits
Nana Bempah, founder and executive producer
Kevin Morosky, founder and executive creative director
Tanya Ramsurrun, creative consultant
Damola Timeyin, strategy
Ollie Olanipekun, creative
Ebele Tate, creative producer
Nyah Clarke, creative producer
Natasher Beecher, creative director, copy
Caroline Adeyemi, social strategist
Temi Osunsanya, social strategist
Ami Vadi, campaign art direction and design
Danielle Goff, assistant producer
Gideon Cudjoe, Pocc brand art direction
Becca Gribbin, press and PR
Mike-Andre Joda, web developer
Wider team: Sam Adefe, Tas Elias, Issac Tomiczek, Abraham Abbi Asefew and Wisdom