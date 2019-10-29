BAME networking group Pocc celebrates individuals in debut campaign

Pocc (People of Culture Collective), a community dedicated to changing the experiences of people of colour in creative industries, has launched its first campaign.

"Generations of greatness" aims to course-correct the narrative regarding the contribution of black and brown people to British society, by celebrating individuals through the lens of generations that preceded them.

The campaign features authentic stories from people in a range of industries, such as broadcaster Clara Amfo, filmmaker Eloise King and Engine chief executive Ete Davies.

It will run across print, social media and experiential from this month.

Next year, Pocc plans to amplify the campaign stories through broadcast media and brand collaborations.

Pocc was founded in 2018, initially as a WhatsApp group. It is now a 300 plus-strong network with members hailing from agencies including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Ogilvy, as well as freelance creatives.

Pocc team credits

Nana Bempah, founder and executive producer

Kevin Morosky, founder and executive creative director

Tanya Ramsurrun, creative consultant

Damola Timeyin, strategy

Ollie Olanipekun, creative

Ebele Tate, creative producer

Nyah Clarke, creative producer

Natasher Beecher, creative director, copy

Caroline Adeyemi, social strategist

Temi Osunsanya, social strategist

Ami Vadi, campaign art direction and design

Danielle Goff, assistant producer

Gideon Cudjoe, Pocc brand art direction

Becca Gribbin, press and PR

Mike-Andre Joda, web developer

Wider team: Sam Adefe, Tas Elias, Issac Tomiczek, Abraham Abbi Asefew and Wisdom