Bang & Olufsen hosts immersive audio pop-up

Bang & Olufsen is hosting an immersive audio pop-up designed to give visitors a sense of escapism.

Open for four weeks from 26 November, the Scandi-inspired oasis promises to be a haven from the outside world. Visitors to the Shoreditch experience will go on a journey through various zones, each one demonstrating Bang & Olufsen's blend of sound, craft and design.

In a calm, lowly lit demonstration room, visitors can enjoy dedicated listening. On selected dates the room will turn into a Pitchblack Playback experience, where all distractions are removed including the light, allowing the Bang & Olufsen acoustics to become the central focus.

A DJ booth and record store area have been filled with a selection of curated vinyl. Customers can browse albums and enjoy their favourite tracks on a Beogram 4000c turntable.

Guests can create a unique cover for the brand's Beoplay A9 wireless speaker and enter a competition to have their design made. Competition entries can be submitted in-store, or via Instagram. Danish espresso bar Hagen will operate a filter coffee bar serving a portfolio of special beans for visitors. There will also be a retail area.

Ticketed in-store events include live music courtesy of Sofar Sounds; an immersive sound and whisky-tasting session with Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker Blue Label and a sound pairing with London Fields Brewery where consumers can sample beer with music.

David Morris, head of marketing and PR, UK & Ireland, said: "We are delighted to bring Bang & Olufsen closer to London's music-lovers. By providing an interactive space, we wanted to create a fresh opportunity to pop in to discover our brand and get hands-on with our products to experience our sound, craft and design credentials.

"Where possible, we have worked with local (London or Shoreditch) partners to offer a series of multi-sensory events that will provide a variety of education and entertainment along the way. Come visit, enjoy a coffee and exchange musical experience with fellow guests."

Undercurrent is delivering the project.