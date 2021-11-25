Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Bang & Olufsen hosts immersive audio pop-up

A Scandi oasis with workshops, tasting experiences and live music.

Bang & Olufsen: the Scandi inspired oasis featured different zones
Bang & Olufsen: the Scandi inspired oasis featured different zones

Bang & Olufsen is hosting an immersive audio pop-up designed to give visitors a sense of escapism.

Open for four weeks from 26 November, the Scandi-inspired oasis promises to be a haven from the outside world. Visitors to the Shoreditch experience will go on a journey through various zones, each one demonstrating Bang & Olufsen's blend of sound, craft and design.

In a calm, lowly lit demonstration room, visitors can enjoy dedicated listening. On selected dates the room will turn into a Pitchblack Playback experience, where all distractions are removed including the light, allowing the Bang & Olufsen acoustics to become the central focus.

A DJ booth and record store area have been filled with a selection of curated vinyl. Customers can browse albums and enjoy their favourite tracks on a Beogram 4000c turntable.

Guests can create a unique cover for the brand's Beoplay A9 wireless speaker and enter a competition to have their design made. Competition entries can be submitted in-store, or via Instagram. Danish espresso bar Hagen will operate a filter coffee bar serving a portfolio of special beans for visitors. There will also be a retail area.

Ticketed in-store events include live music courtesy of Sofar Sounds; an immersive sound and whisky-tasting session with Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker Blue Label and a sound pairing with London Fields Brewery where consumers can sample beer with music. 

David Morris, head of marketing and PR, UK & Ireland, said: "We are delighted to bring Bang & Olufsen closer to London's music-lovers. By providing an interactive space, we wanted to create a fresh opportunity to pop in to discover our brand and get hands-on with our products to experience our sound, craft and design credentials.

"Where possible, we have worked with local (London or Shoreditch) partners to offer a series of multi-sensory events that will provide a variety of education and entertainment along the way. Come visit, enjoy a coffee and exchange musical experience with fellow guests."

Undercurrent is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now