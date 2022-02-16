What banking brands can learn from the rise of ‘FinTok’

Financial services is the second-least trusted industry sector, according to the most recent Edelman Trust Barometer. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that people are turning away from financial institutions and towards other channels for financial advice. What is surprising, is that people are turning to the least-trusted industry sector as the alternative: social media, and more specifically…TikTok.

Blimey.

The platform has expanded beyond lip-syncing teenagers and viral dance trends, into practical personal finance videos that teach young people how to use their money better. And with nearly a quarter of young investors using the platform for financial advice, and some videos tagged #moneytok getting more than 10.6 billion views, “FinTok” is no flash in the pan.

What is even more surprising than the FinTok videos themselves (which cover everything from everyday savings techniques, to “get rich quick” investing schemes) is who this content is reaching, and regularly engaging. FinTok is turning Gen Z heads everywhere. And this new flock of finance fanatics who, up until this point, have been totally disillusioned with traditional banks, and uninterested in personal finance, are devouring this mode of advice and applying the learnings daily.

But every silver lining has a cloud.

The low barriers to entry mean that every wannabe finance aficionado with a smart phone and two cents is permitted to broadcast their point of view to millions of easily influenced individuals. And far from encouraging the attention to detail required for sound financial decision-making, “more people are seeing investment as entertainment — behaving less rationally and more emotionally, egged on by anonymous and unaccountable social media influencers”, according to Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

A quick Google search illustrates just how perilous FinTok can be for new investors. Rules will need to tighten for FinTok to continue growing. But even if the rules do change, FinTok is here to stay and prove that finance is not boring, and investing does not need to feel overwhelming.

Banks must learn four key lessons from FinTok’s rapid growth, if they want a piece of this freshly-baked young investor pie:

Don’t fight it

If you can’t fight FinTok, fuel it. Banks should see this trend as a gateway to a new audience. Rather than condemning FinTok, they step in to help people discern between sound financial advice and feeble get-rich-quick tactics. Whether that means endorsing credible content that already exists, or injecting new legitimate financial advice into the FinTok universe, banks should get on board. Now.

Fill the gap

The reach and engagement of FinTok videos prove that people are, in fact, interested in financial education. But 60-second videos only go so far. Banks should offer people the opportunity to sharpen their financial prowess with additional, more detailed content, delivered in the same easy-going manner.

Feel the money

The one-size-fits-all approach to managing people’s finances is too impersonal. The immediacy, relatability, and intimacy of FinTok could make traditional banks’ approach to “personalisation” in CRM and customer engagement feel archaic. Banks need to reassert their enabling role in people’s lives.

Endorse wellness

Financial wellness is more important than ever, especially for those with big student loans, those starting their first jobs, and those moving away from home for the first time. Banks must look beyond the numbers and to reframe their products and services as foundational to customers’ wellbeing and lifestyle goals.

Emily Rule is head of strategy at Wunderman Thompson