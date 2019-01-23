Omar Oakes
Barb reports spike in people using more than one streaming service

Report shows Netflix is still most popular UK streaming service by far.

The number of Brits using more than one streaming service has rocketed 40% in the past year, thanks to wealthier households embracing the platforms, new figures from Barb have revealed. 

UK households signed up to at least two subscription video-on-demand services, such as Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime, increased 40% to just under four million for the 12 months to September 2018. 

The SVOD Report showed that Netflix remains the market leader in the UK (up 30% to 9.5 million households), followed by Amazon (up 28% to just under five million), while Now TV has grown by 12% to nearly two million.

However, the Netflix user base is likely to grow even more in 2019 after the service was added to Sky Q through its set-top box in November last year, Barb noted.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of people who subscribe to these platforms are ABC1 (from one of the three higher social and economic groups) – well ahead of the 53% that ABC1s represent in the UK overall. 

While Netflix and NowTV users are in line with the average, Amazon indexes even higher for ABC1 consumers at 73%. Barb speculated that this difference is explained by more affluent families with young children using Amazon because of  "the double carrot of on-demand content and next-day delivery of urgently needed household items".

The report also shows how competition for viewers’ time is continuing to grow, as the amount of time when people used a TV other than to watch a traditional Barb-reported channel or on-demand service grew by 19% (up from 16% the previous year to 46 minutes per day). 

As well as the expected peaks in TV watching from holiday periods and the football World Cup last summer, there was also a spike in viewing in late February when the UK experienced the "Beast from the East" cold snap. 

