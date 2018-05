The "Barbecue balcony" will promote the Weber Pulse Grill. All the dishes served at the experience will be cooked on the grill.

Dishes that Rimmer will be serving include blueberry pancakes with honey for brunch, Nordic salmon hot dog and vermouth and pink peppercorn steak for dinner. There will also be cooking demonstrations.

Tickets are between £30 and £40. The experience runs from 10 to 13 May in King’s Cross, London.