Barbour and National Trust highlight conservation issues

Series of talks is taking place at John Lewis London flagship store.

Barbour: talks feature National Trust rangers
Luxury outdoor brand Barbour has joined forces with the National Trust and retailer John Lewis to highlight the importance of caring for the environment.

A series of talks from National Trust rangers will focus on looking after the places we love and the wildlife that lives there.

The 30-minute talks will feature National Trust conservation projects, including Whitburn Coastal Park nature reserve at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas. There will also be a Q&A session. 

The event kicks off this weekend, with talks taking place in the afternoon at John Lewis' flagship store on London's Oxford Street. The event is also running the following weekend on 7 and 8 March. 

