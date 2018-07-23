Brittaney Kiefer
Added 42 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Barclaycard brings on Droga5 as lead creative agency

Barclaycard has appointed Droga5 London as its lead creative agency following a competitive review.

Barclaycard: Iris created last year's 'Start today' campaign
Droga5 beat Leo Burnett London and Pablo in the final round. Iris, the incumbent, did not repitch. 

Oystercatchers managed the review process and ten agencies were invited to submit credentials.

The new appointment follows the credit card company’s restructure last year and the departure of chief marketing officer Katherine Whitton after eight years with the brand.

Whitton, who has since resurfaced at Specsavers, was effectively replaced by Alex Naylor, Barclaycard's then director, marketing communications planning, development and digital engagement, who was made marketing director for UK cards. 

Droga5 has been tasked with bringing to life Barclaycard’s new brand strategy and building on its "Start today" campaign, which Iris launched last year with the aim of convincing people to take up (and spend money on) a new hobby.

The account spans the UK and US, for both the business and consumer sides. The UK is Barclaycard’s biggest market.

Iris was appointed as Barclaycard's lead direct marketing agency in 2009 and the brand has also worked with AKQA. Bartle Bogle Hegarty handled the Barclaycard ad account from 2003 until 2015. 

Barclaycard did not respond to a request for comment. 

