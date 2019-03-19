Simon Gwynn
Barclaycard follows Crystal Barn with visit to Upside Down House

Vertically-inverted visitor attraction is next business profiled in campaign for Barclaycard Payment Solutions.

The Upside Down House, an unusual tourist attraction in Bournemouth, is following the footsteps of Kettering’s The Crystal Barn as the latest quirky company to feature in Barclaycard campaign "We take business seriously".

The film, created by Droga5 London, features Tom Dirse, the 24-year-old chief executive of the Upside Down House, standing in front of various people that appear to be standing or sitting on the ceiling, and discussing the joys of doing things upside down – before the picture flips at the end and Dirse reveals that some sophisticated production trickery has been used to create the illusion.

The main film will be supported by content created alongside Dirse, including behind-the-scenes stories from the house, which opened last year and is billed as part art installation, part experiential entertainment.

Alisa Copeman, managing director of B2B marketing at Barclaycard, said: "We hope others will be inspired by the stories featured in our campaign. The Upside Down House is a great example of an unusual business that is going from strength to strength with Barclaycard Payment Solutions’ help.

"Tom Dirse’s business plan – to construct a house built completely on its head as a residential tourist attraction – is not your everyday small business, but it’s one that Barclaycard takes as seriously as any other. We support businesses of all shapes and sizes, and we’re delighted to showcase the Upside Down House in our integrated advertising campaign."

