Barclaycard forced out as sponsor of Neil Young British Summer Time show

Singer objected to Barclays' funding for fossil fuel extraction.

Neil Young has forced Barclaycard to withdraw as sponsor of the British Summer Time show he is set to perform in Hyde Park next summer alongside Bob Dylan, the singer said in a blog post.

The fate of the event, scheduled for Friday 12 July, was in limbo after Young wrote on his website, Neil Young Archives, on Monday that Barclaycard sponsoring the event "doesn’t work for me", due to the company's status as a "fossil fuel funding entity". 

Young added: "I believe in science. I worry about the climate crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications." The post has since been removed.

BST producer AEG has so far been unable to provide a comment on the situation, while Barclaycard said it was declining to comment.

However, last night, Young published a new post stating that the show would be going ahead without Barclaycard as the sponsor.

The BST series also includes dates headlined by Robbie Williams and Florence & the Machine, and these events will not be affected, the BBC reported.

Barclaycard has sponsored BST since it began in 2013. BST replaced Wireless festival, which had previously taken place in Hyde Park.

