Barclaycard and Global to host first event since lockdown

Barclaycard and Global are hosting their first event since the coronavirus lockdown in March in the form of a gig featuring Indie-rock band Nothing But Thieves.

The event, which will be for competition winners, takes place on 10 November in Clapham, London. It is part of Global's Radio X Presents partnership with Barclaycard, which runs until 2023.

It will be supported with a digital media campaign.

Barclaycard and Global run the Capital Summertime Ball every summer but, as with other events, this had to be cancelled. It is set to run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next year.

Instead the pair aired the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Sky One in May.

Dan Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: "We have all missed the buzz of live music events, which is what makes today's announcement all the more exciting.

"We remain committed to delivering the best in entertainment to Barclaycard customers and Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves is a great example of this.

"We are delighted as part of our ongoing partnership with Global to give music fans the opportunity to enjoy this special gig."