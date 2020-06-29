Barclaycard hosts virtual festival with Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Kaiser Chiefs

Barclaycard is hosting a virtual music festival from Abbey Road Studios to plug the gap in the UK’s summer calendar.

There will be four shows as part of Share the Stage, available to watch on YouTube, featuring acts including Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Kaiser Chiefs, as well as new talent who would normally take to festivals to raise their profiles.

Barclaycard is providing behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and prizes during the screenings, which will be hosted by Fearne Cotton.

For the full festival experience, the brand has also curated a selection of downloadable food and drink tutorials and interactive content, including a breakfast bap lesson from Mob Kitchen, a ginger beer recipe from Fish, Wings and Tings, and a burger-making guide from Co-Op and Bosh! Boys.

Share the Stage kicks off on 2 July with Kaiser Chiefs and will be supported by a campaign running across digital and social channels.

Barclaycard organised and brokered all the partnerships in-house.

Dan Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with such an exciting pool of both established and emerging talent to launch Share the Stage.

"Festivals and live entertainment events are not only a chance for music fans to enjoy their favourite artists, but they give up-and-coming acts a platform to perform that is integral to success in the early stages of their careers.

"Share the Stage hopes to make up for some of the disappointment of not being able to perform this year, whilst continuing to bring the best in entertainment to customers who have lost their summer of live music this year."