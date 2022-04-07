Gurjit Degun
Barclaycard moves consumer account to BBH

Droga5 London is the incumbent.

Barclaycard: Droga5 London's most recent work for the brand featured Grace Jones
Barclaycard has moved its consumer ad account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

It was previously handled by Droga5 London, which created a campaign featuring Grace Jones in October last year.

The Accenture Interactive-owned company continues to work on the Barclaycard Business account.

Heather Cuss, managing director at Droga5 London, said: “We’re proud of all the Barclaycard work we’ve created over the last three years, working with Simon Cowell and Grace Jones to create campaigns both epic and effective. We will continue to work with Barclaycard Business, and look forward to our future partnership.”

Droga5 London won a competitive pitch process for the Barclaycard account in 2018, when it beat Leo Burnett London and Pablo in the final round. It was handled by Oystercatchers.

BBH has worked on parent company Barclays Bank's creative account for about 20 years. In 2019 it retained the business after a pitch process that involved Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother and Publicis London, and was run by AAR. 

A spokeswoman for Barclaycard declined to comment on the move. BBH also declined to comment. 

