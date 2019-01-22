Barclaycard takes crystal sellers seriously in debut campaign by Droga5

Barclaycard travels to a remote farm in the Midlands to uncover a quirky family business in the first ad campaign for the brand by Droga5 London.

The launch film for Barclaycard Business puts the spotlight on The Crystal Barn near Kettering, Northamptonshire, a real small business that uses the credit card. Founders Andrew and Clare Carter sell crystals and minerals, and teach crystal therapy and energy-healing courses from their farm.

The two owners star in the comic spot talking about The Crystal Barn, their products and how taking payments with Barclaycard has helped them grow. Subsequent executions in the campaign will celebrate more authentic businesses throughout the year.

A Barclaycard spokesperson said: "Barclaycard supports businesses of all shapes and sizes, whether they’re selling coffee or healing crystals. Our new integrated advertising campaign, ‘We take business seriously’, showcases the diverse range of real businesses that we work with and The Crystal Barn is the first in a series of businesses that we’ll be profiling throughout the year.

"We’re proud to partner with ambitious businesses of all kinds and look forward to shining a light on more of our customers."

The work, which is running online only, was created by Dan Morris and Charlene Chandrasekaran, and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks.

The team travelled to The Crystal Barn to shoot the ad after researching Barclaycard customers who could feature in the campaign.

Low said: "Droga5 had a great idea and that’s mostly what made this work. That and the bravery of Barclaycard to try something a bit different rather than the usual bank stuff, where you can practically hear the risk calculation behind every decision. Crystals."

Barclaycard appointed Droga5 as its lead creative agency last year after a competitive review. The account focuses on the UK, Barclaycard’s biggest market, for both the business and consumer divisions.