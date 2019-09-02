Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Barclaycard tells intertwined stories about couple's clashing tastes

It is latest work by Droga5 London.


Barclaycard explores a couple’s vastly different interests in a national campaign promoting the entertainment perks available to cardholders.

Two new spots, created by Droga5 London, boomerang between the perspectives of a man and a woman who put up with each other’s passions while daydreaming about escaping to their own "happy place".  

The first ad takes place at a wrestling match, where the woman is clearly a big fan. Meanwhile, her patient partner consoles himself with the fact that he saved money on tickets with Barclaycard as his mind wanders off to the event he would rather be at: a music festival.  

In the second, the opposite situation plays out. While at a music festival, where the man is having the time of his life, the woman’s attention drifts off to her fantasy of taking the starring role in a wrestling ring. 

The work was created by Nick Lindo and Seb Thomas, and directed by Nick Ball through Blink. 

It will run across TV, video on-demand, digital out-of-home, social media and cinemas for three weeks, including 30- and 15-second formats of the spots.

The campaign highlights the offers and perks available to Barclaycard cardholders across events, including savings on tickets, access to festival pre-sales and 5% savings on food and drink at O2 Academy venues. 

Alex Naylor, managing director, marketing communications, at Barclays UK, said: "When it comes to our love for entertainment, our passions and preferences are all unique – whether that be attending a wrestling match or dancing in the crowd at a music festival. We are excited to be able to bring this to life in an innovative way using mirrored storytelling.

"No matter what your interests or tastes are, it’s so much better when you know you’ve saved on the purchase of your tickets. And with a wide range of entertainment to choose from, we can help every customer get to their happy place." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019