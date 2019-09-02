Barclaycard tells intertwined stories about couple's clashing tastes



Barclaycard explores a couple’s vastly different interests in a national campaign promoting the entertainment perks available to cardholders.

Two new spots, created by Droga5 London, boomerang between the perspectives of a man and a woman who put up with each other’s passions while daydreaming about escaping to their own "happy place".

The first ad takes place at a wrestling match, where the woman is clearly a big fan. Meanwhile, her patient partner consoles himself with the fact that he saved money on tickets with Barclaycard as his mind wanders off to the event he would rather be at: a music festival.

In the second, the opposite situation plays out. While at a music festival, where the man is having the time of his life, the woman’s attention drifts off to her fantasy of taking the starring role in a wrestling ring.

The work was created by Nick Lindo and Seb Thomas, and directed by Nick Ball through Blink.

It will run across TV, video on-demand, digital out-of-home, social media and cinemas for three weeks, including 30- and 15-second formats of the spots.

The campaign highlights the offers and perks available to Barclaycard cardholders across events, including savings on tickets, access to festival pre-sales and 5% savings on food and drink at O2 Academy venues.

Alex Naylor, managing director, marketing communications, at Barclays UK, said: "When it comes to our love for entertainment, our passions and preferences are all unique – whether that be attending a wrestling match or dancing in the crowd at a music festival. We are excited to be able to bring this to life in an innovative way using mirrored storytelling.

"No matter what your interests or tastes are, it’s so much better when you know you’ve saved on the purchase of your tickets. And with a wide range of entertainment to choose from, we can help every customer get to their happy place."