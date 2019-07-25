Barclays opens souvenir swap shop

Barclays is giving people the chance to exchange their unwanted souvenirs to celebrate the launch of its new Travel Wallet.

It has enlisted Gemma Collins to host a souvenir swap shop in Soho where visitors can have their souvenirs valued and then exchanged for cash.

The shop, open on 27 July, will provide an opportunity for 21 attendees to receive a cash exchange up to a maximum value of £30 for their souvenirs.

Barclays said it wanted to demonstrate to customers that unused currency no longer needs to be spent on "souvenirs simply to use up their remaining currency" as with Travel Wallet, currency can simply be exchanged.

Travel Wallet is a Barclays app feature and will let Barclays customers exchange pounds into euros or US dollars for use with their existing debit card while travelling without additional fees for card transactions.