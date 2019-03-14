Barclays retains BBH for £30m ad account

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has retained the £30m Barclays ad account, extending its 17-year relationship with the brand.

The agency defeated Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother and Publicis London in a pitch managed by AAR.

Barclays called the pitch in January just three months after BBH picked up Silver at the IPA Effectiveness Awards for its "Purpose pays" campaign for the bank. BBH won the business in 2001 from Leagas Delaney.

Karen Martin, managing director of BBH, said: "We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve produced with Barclays over the past 17 years, but we never rest on our laurels. We pitched against some of the best agencies in town and our deep expertise and future-facing skills proved that we continue to be the best creative partner for Barclays as it enters its next chapter."

Barclays reviewed its media account in 2017, when it moved the business from WPP’s Maxus to Omnicom Media Group after six years.

Ian Heartfield, chief creative officer of BBH London, added: "Barclays is an iconic British brand that one third of the UK banks with. It isn’t just a bank, it’s the bank. And it belongs at BBH."