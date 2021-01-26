Barclays takes the transcendent route with ‘Moneyverse’ campaign

Barclays has launched a surreal campaign encouraging customers to take control of their finances.

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, the 60-second spot begins as Amit reads his electricity bill, prompting him to open the Barclays app, from where he is propelled into a gravity-free dimension known as the “Moneyverse".

Here, Amit is able to see his entire relationship with money, from going to gigs to the weekly shop.

“With the Barclays app you can see where your money’s going, so you can make a plan,” the voiceover (by British rapper Speech Debelle) declares as Amit throws his unnecessary purchases into the dimension’s ethereal abyss.

The campaign launched this weekend across TV, video on demand, social and radio.

It was created by Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs, and directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet through Partizan. Media is handled by OMD.

In September 2019, Barclays showcased the perks of financial savviness with a pair of ads, marking BBH’s first work for the brand since retaining its £30m ad account.