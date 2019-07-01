Barclays' top marketer Claire Hilton departs after 16 years

Claire Hilton, managing director, brand & insight at Barclays, is leaving the bank after more than 16 years.

Hilton is understood to have a new job lined up, but both she and Barclays declined to comment.

After seven years at BT, Hilton joined Barclays in July 2003 as head of campaigns, business banking. She was promoted to marketing communications director in 2008, international brand marketing director in 2011 and marketing director for Barclays UK in 2013, before taking up her current position in January 2018.

Hilton's work as marketing director included launching the "Fraud smart" campaign, which sought to raise consumers' awareness of the tactics used by fraudsters.

Her tenure at Barclays overlapped the entire 12-year period in which it was the title sponsor of the Premier League, from 2004, when it succeeded daughter brand Barclaycard, to 2016, when the league chose to no longer offer its name to sponsors. Barclays continued as one of several category sponsors.

In April 2018, ex-Argos marketer Stephen Vowles joined the bank as managing director, head of marketing for Barclays UK.

The brand reappointed 17-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty to its £30m advertising account in March this year.