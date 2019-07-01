Simon Gwynn
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Barclays' top marketer Claire Hilton departs after 16 years

Hilton is understood to be starting another role in the autumn.

Hilton: joined Barclays in 2003
Hilton: joined Barclays in 2003

Claire Hilton, managing director, brand & insight at Barclays, is leaving the bank after more than 16 years.

Hilton is understood to have a new job lined up, but both she and Barclays declined to comment.

After seven years at BT, Hilton joined Barclays in July 2003 as head of campaigns, business banking. She was promoted to marketing communications director in 2008, international brand marketing director in 2011 and marketing director for Barclays UK in 2013, before taking up her current position in January 2018.

Hilton's work as marketing director included launching the "Fraud smart" campaign, which sought to raise consumers' awareness of the tactics used by fraudsters. 

Her tenure at Barclays overlapped the entire 12-year period in which it was the title sponsor of the Premier League, from 2004, when it succeeded daughter brand Barclaycard, to 2016, when the league chose to no longer offer its name to sponsors. Barclays continued as one of several category sponsors

In April 2018, ex-Argos marketer Stephen Vowles joined the bank as managing director, head of marketing for Barclays UK. 

The brand reappointed 17-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty to its £30m advertising account in March this year. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Web designer

Job description: Web designer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

June 28, 2019
How should you talk to consumers today?

How should you talk to consumers today?

Promoted

June 28, 2019
How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

Promoted

June 28, 2019