Barnaby Dawe joins Pret A Manger as chief customer officer

Barnaby Dawe: joining Pret A Manger

Dawe takes up the newly-created role in October and will be responsible for all Pret’s global marketing and communications activity. He will also lead its e-commerce business.

He left Just Eat in May following a restructure that saw his job disappear and replaced by a chief customer officer role – this subsequently went to former easyJet marketer Peter Duffy.

Clive Schlee, the chief executive of Pret, said: "I am delighted Barnaby is joining the senior team at Pret. He has the sensitivity and the experience to maintain continuity in Pret’s tone of voice whilst at the same time leading the company’s digital transformation. We look forward to working with him very much."

Dawe has held multiple marketing positions including at Harper Collins, Sky, The Sun, The Times, Heart and Channel 4.

He was named Marketing Leader of the Year by the Marketing Society in 2017.

Dawe added: "As a loyal customer, I've long admired Pret for their coherent brand strategy and their outstanding customer service. I'm honoured to join the team and be a part of the next phase of their journey".