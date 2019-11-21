Sara Spary
Barnaby Dawe steps down as Pret chief customer officer

Dawe was previously global chief marketing officer at Just Eat before joining Pret last year.

Dawe: understood to be returning to a role in media
Barnaby Dawe has resigned from his role as chief customer officer at Pret a Manger, having only joined the business last year. 

It is understood that Dawe will return to a role in the media and ecommerce sector. Dawe, who is a Campaign Power 100 marketer, was responsible for Pret’s global marketing and communications activity, and led its e-commerce business.

He was previously at Just Eat, where he was credited with helping to drive a surge in revenues and profits at the takeaway business, but left after a restructure that saw his role replaced by a chief customer officer position. Former easyJet marketer Peter Duffy was subsequently named chief customer officer.

In 2017, Dawe was named Marketing Leader of the Year by The Marketing Society.

He has also worked at HarperCollins, Sky, The Sun, The Times, Global's Heart radio station and Channel 4.

He leaves Pret at the end of the year. A replacement has yet to be announced. 

