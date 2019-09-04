Brittaney Kiefer
Added 5 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Barnardo's highlights struggles of bullied children with CGI hyenas

Work continues charity's 'Believe in me' campaign.


Barnardo’s is launching an emotional TV campaign that brings to life the fear and anxiety of children who are vulnerable to online bullying.

The ad, which promotes the charity’s mental-health support services, depicts a 12-year-old girl who feels afraid when attending school, walking home or using her phone in her bedroom. A pack of computer-generated hyenas that stalk her in each setting symbolises her anxiety. 

Created by FCB Inferno, the 40-second spot illustrates how bullying and problems at school can follow children home through smartphones and social media. This is the next instalment in Barnardo’s "Believe in me" campaign, which launched in 2016. 

The work will premiere tonight (Thursday) on Channel 4, with additional ads highlighting other emotions with different animals to follow in 2020.  

It was created by Jayshree Viswanathan and Chelsey Redshaw, and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue. The Mill handled visual effects, while JAA is the media agency. 

Javed Khan, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: "Our aim was to bring to life the serious challenges faced by the children we support. The use of CGI helps give TV viewers a sense of the way a child might feel when they are bullied, on- and offline, and the impact it can have on their mental health.

"Although the advert shows that bullying can be frightening, it also demonstrates that with safe spaces and specialist support, such as we provide at Barnardo’s, children can recover from trauma." 

Barnardo’s offers more than 1,000 services across the UK that support children, young people, parents and carers.  

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019