Batman crashes into gigantic Oreo in poster stunt

Oreo is celebrating the upcoming release of The Batman with an out-of-home special build featuring a batarang slicing through a giant cookie.

Created using the same design as the throwing weapon featured in the new film, the 3D batarang can be seen embedded in the billboard, having split the cookie in two.

This OOH execution will be featured at sites across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow until 14 February. The ad forms the latest UK activation from Oreo as part of the brand's collaboration with Warner Bros for the upcoming movie.

The work by Digitas forms part of a wider integrated campaign created for Oreo by Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf running across variou regions.

A limited run of packs featuring Oreo cookies embossed with the face of Batman will be rolled out to UK stores as part of the campaign.

Oreo aims to target an audience that has grown up with Batman and will recognise the superhero's calling cards in the middle of a biscuit.

Rafael Espesani, senior brand manager at Oreo, said: "We wanted to create something that immediately lands our partnership with The Batman, by bringing the brands together in an original way. It is instantly recognisable and helps us drive cultural relevance and excitement while making the Oreo cookie look delicious and cool."

Lazaros Nikiforidis, executive creative director of Digitas UK, added: "Batman is only half the superhero without his many gadgets, all housed in his utility belt, and now there's a tasty new addition he can have fun with in Oreo cookies.

"What better way to announce an iconic partnership between two iconic brands than by freezing the moment and showing the impact of them coming together?"

Digitas UK collaborated with media agency Carat UK and production company MediaCo, as well as Elvis and Tin Man PR, on the project.