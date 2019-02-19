Daniel Farey-Jones
Bauer hires BBC's Richard Dawkins to accelerate European radio business

Dawkins will take role of chief operating officer in late spring.

Dawkins: chief operating officer at BBC Content
Bauer Media has hired Richard Dawkins, currently chief operating officer of BBC Content, to work across its European radio business in the new position of chief operating officer.

Dawkins will join "in late spring" and report to Paul Keenan, chief executive of Bauer Media UK and European Radio. The company owns or part-owns stations in six European countries in addition to the UK: Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

He will work alongside the senior radio management teams to identify new market and commercial opportunities. According to Bauer, the appointment will allow the company to "maximise the potential and performance" of its existing operations.

Keenan said: "Richard brings a wealth of experience and knowledge spanning media strategy, operations and change management, which will be of immense value as we accelerate the growth of Bauer Media, Europe’s leading radio and audio business."

BBC Content commissions and schedules programmes for the BBC One, Two, Three and Four channels and BBC iPlayer across drama, factual, comedy and entertainment, as well as BBC Sport across TV, radio and online.

