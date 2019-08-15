Bauer launches seven online-only radio stations

Bauer Media has launched seven online radio stations including three Kiss spin-offs, each focusing on dance music, garage and Ibiza tunes.

Rock brand Kerrang! Radio is offering Klassic Kerrang! Radio and Kerrang! Radio Unleashed.

The final two stations are from Heat Radio, in the form of Heat Radio School Disco and Heat Radio Soundtracks.

In addition to the seven stations, Bauer has also launched a podcast series in association with The Prince’s Trust, the charity for disadvantaged young people. Titled "Kiss Life: Let’s Talk About", the podcast will explore issues that affect young people and starts with knife crime.

Dee Ford, group managing director for Bauer Radio, said: "The new digital station launches and Kiss podcast provide even greater choice for our audiences who seek more from the brands they love.

"Creating an even deeper more tailored listening experience, they also provide exciting new opportunities for advertisers seeking highly engaged valuable audiences."