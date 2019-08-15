Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bauer launches seven online-only radio stations

All are spin-offs from existing brands Kiss, Kerrang! and Heat.

Bauer launches seven online-only radio stations

Bauer Media has launched seven online radio stations including three Kiss spin-offs, each focusing on dance music, garage and Ibiza tunes.

Rock brand Kerrang! Radio is offering Klassic Kerrang! Radio and Kerrang! Radio Unleashed.

The final two stations are from Heat Radio, in the form of Heat Radio School Disco and Heat Radio Soundtracks.

In addition to the seven stations, Bauer has also launched a podcast series in association with The Prince’s Trust, the charity for disadvantaged young people. Titled "Kiss Life: Let’s Talk About", the podcast will explore issues that affect young people and starts with knife crime.

Dee Ford, group managing director for Bauer Radio, said: "The new digital station launches and Kiss podcast provide even greater choice for our audiences who seek more from the brands they love.

"Creating an even deeper more tailored listening experience, they also provide exciting new opportunities for advertisers seeking highly engaged valuable audiences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019