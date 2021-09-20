Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bauer Media Audio names chief marketing and partnerships officers

Media owner has promoted four to top roles.

Clockwise from top left: Parkinson, Lavan, Bryce, Cooper
Bauer Media Audio UK – renamed as of today from Bauer Radio UK – has promoted four executives to C-suite level roles.

Anne-Marie Lavan has been promoted from group marketing director to chief marketing officer, while Steve Parkinson, formerly group managing director for national radio, becomes chief strategic partnerships and events officer.

Graham Bryce, meanwhile, is rising from group managing director at the Bauer City Network to chief operating officer, and Ben Cooper moves from group director, content at music, to chief content and music officer. 

Lavan, Parkinson and Bryce have each worked at Bauer for more than a decade, while Cooper joined from the BBC in 2020.

Dee Ford, group managing director for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “We are passionate about making our listeners’ lives sound better, whether that be through live radio, or through exciting new formats and experiences. 

“The audio landscape is changing at a rapid pace and we see so much opportunity to develop differentiated creative audio products, grow audiences and offer access to valuable audiences for advertisers.

"Graham, Ben, Steve and Anne-Marie bring outstanding experience, passion and determination to support our transformation of Bauer Media Audio UK from radio into the exciting wider world of audio."

