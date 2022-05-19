Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bauer Media Group appoints Richard Dawkins as president of audio

He replaces Paul Keenan, who has been promoted to chief operating officer

Bauer Media Group: Dawkins previously worked at the BBC
Bauer Media Group: Dawkins previously worked at the BBC

Bauer Media Group has promoted Richard Dawkins to president of audio.

He replaces Paul Keenan, who has also been promoted within the group to become chief operating officer.

Dawkins joined Bauer Media Group as chief operating officer of audio in May 2019. Before that, he worked for the BBC for over a decade, with his last role at the organisation being chief operating officer of BBC Content.

Dawkins said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to lead a fantastic team and a strong business with our reach already exceeding 57 million weekly listeners. 

“Our high reach, brands and talent provide a strong foundation on which we will build, invest and innovate as we continue to explore the wider world of audio to benefit both listeners and advertisers.

Yvonne Bauer, owner and chief executive at Bauer Media Group, said: “Richard has not only been able to read the opportunities in the market but also ensure we take advantage of them, creating enormous value for the Bauer Media Group. 

“I look forward to starting a new era for Bauer Media Audio and continuing to shape the success of the business area.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

May 16, 2022
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022