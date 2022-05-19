Bauer Media Group appoints Richard Dawkins as president of audio

Bauer Media Group has promoted Richard Dawkins to president of audio.

He replaces Paul Keenan, who has also been promoted within the group to become chief operating officer.

Dawkins joined Bauer Media Group as chief operating officer of audio in May 2019. Before that, he worked for the BBC for over a decade, with his last role at the organisation being chief operating officer of BBC Content.

Dawkins said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to lead a fantastic team and a strong business with our reach already exceeding 57 million weekly listeners.

“Our high reach, brands and talent provide a strong foundation on which we will build, invest and innovate as we continue to explore the wider world of audio to benefit both listeners and advertisers.”

Yvonne Bauer, owner and chief executive at Bauer Media Group, said: “Richard has not only been able to read the opportunities in the market but also ensure we take advantage of them, creating enormous value for the Bauer Media Group.

“I look forward to starting a new era for Bauer Media Audio and continuing to shape the success of the business area.”