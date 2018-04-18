Bauer Media launches fourth national radio brand Hits Radio

Hits Radio is being pitched at a "family-focused audience aged 25-44" and will be a "genuine alternative" in the UK radio market.

It will Bauer’s fourth major radio brand, alongside Absolute Radio, Magic and Kiss, and will launch at 6am on 4 June.

Hits Radio will feature Blue Peter’s Gethin Jones as the presenter of its Breakfast Show, alongside former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson and Dave Vitty, who played Comedy Dave on BBC Radio 1’s Chris Moyles Show.

Drivetime will be hosted by former Radio 1 broadcaster Wes Butters and the station will have an evening show fronted by Sarah-Jane Crawford, who hosted The Xtra Factor, ITV2’s spin-off show for The X Factor.

Dee Ford, group managing director of Bauer Radio, said: "Hits Radio has been informed by audience insight, which combined with our talented programming instinct unearthed a need for a fresh, exciting national radio brand."

This launch will see Hits Radio become the flagship station of the Bauer City Network which will be renamed the Hits Radio Network – which is Bauer said will be expanded nationally at scale to reach an additional 55% of the UK.

Hits Radio will broadcast on DAB Digital Radio, Freeview, online and on listen apps across the UK. In Manchester, the station will also broadcast on FM.

Graham Bryce, group managing director of Hits Radio Network, added: "Manchester has one of the biggest community spirits and boldest attitudes in the UK, so it’s high time that a big national commercial station made it its home. We are going to offer something new and exciting – both to Manchester and across the UK".