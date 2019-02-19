Bauer Media's Kiss and Hits Radio to broadcast live Brit Awards show

Bauer Media is bringing together its radio networks Kiss and Hits Radio to simultaneously broadcast a live show of the Brit Awards tomorrow.

It will be the first time that presenters from the two stations will come together for a show, which will be sponsored by YouTube Music, the official music app for the awards.

Hits Radio’s Sarah-Jane Crawford and Kiss’ Tyler will host the programme, which will include interviews with performers and nominees.

Live at the Brits will run from 7pm until 10pm tomorrow. It will be broadcast across all stations on the two networks, including local brands Hallam FM, Metro, Aire, Forth, Clyde, Free and Gem.

The Brit Awards are taking place at The O2 and will be presented by Jack Whitehall.

Dee Ford, group managing director for radio at Bauer, said: "The Brit Awards is the biggest night for UK music and our influential brands Kiss and Hits Radio will offer unique access to the exclusive event to millions of listeners.

"Our recent acquisitions and launches including Scala Radio and Greatest Hits Radio means Bauer Radio’s offering to brands and listeners alike is stronger than ever."