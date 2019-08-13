Bauer pulls inventory from DAX and relaunches audio ad platform

Bauer Media has relaunched its own targeted advertising platform, InStream, removing its inventory from third party digital advertising exchange DAX, owned by Global.

Bauer said the move would provide digital audio advertising solutions in two ways for the first time – by brand, through Bauer Adventure, and by audience via Bauer Audience Hunter, which will identify Bauer’s listeners across all Bauer's digital audio products, including connected live radio, on-demand catch-up shows and podcasts.

Bauer, which owns radio brands including Absolute Radio, Kiss and Magic Radio, will also offer ads across audio products from its publishing brands including Empire and Grazia.

It said it was taking control of its own audio advertising inventory to offer transparency around ad placement, allowing advertisers to select which brands they would like to advertise with. It will, unlike third party exchanges, report exactly which brands ads appear on.

Consumer listening habits are rapidly changing, Bauer added, opening up new routes for advertisers. More than 36 million people listen to digital audio each week and 94% of all smart speakers are used for live radio, it explained.

"At a time when two-thirds of top UK brands report experiencing brand safety issues, digital audio advertising is currently primarily bought via anonymous third party exchanges," Abby Carvosso, group managing director at Bauer Media Advertising, said.

"By taking control of our own digital audio advertising inventory, Bauer InStream can uniquely and consistently offer advertisers trusted and transparent access to our network of radio and publishing brands coupled with valuable and identifiable audiences."

A spokesperson for Global said DAX, which is UK’s largest transparent digital audio advertising platform, was the first digital audio platform to hold JICWEBS certification for its brand safety standards and ad fraud processes.

"Today, DAX has 224 publisher brands in the UK, USA and Canada, including over 26 publishers in the UK alone, across radio, music streaming and podcast platforms," they said.

"DAX continues to expand its premium publisher portfolio, with inventory on the platform having grown 44% year on year. This has been driven by partnerships with major media owners such as Sky and ITV in the podcast market, with Wireless in the radio market, and by substantial growth from both SoundCloud and Global’s own brands."