Bauer and Wireless launch digital audio ad platform

Bauer Media and News UK’s Wireless have partnered to create a digital audio advertising platform called Octave Audio.

The proposition launches in spring and will allow advertisers to precisely target "engaged and quality listeners based on behaviour, emotion, opinion and habits".

Octave Audio will allow brands to target digital audio listeners for stations including Absolute Radio, Greatest Hits Radio, Hits Radio, Kiss, Magic, talkSPORT and Virgin Radio.

They will also be able to access on-demand catch-up shows including Simon Mayo’s Scala radio programme.

Global, which owns Capital, Classic, Heart and LBC, launched its digital advertising sales platform in 2014. The company rebranded it to Digital Advertising Exchange (from Digital Audio Exchange) in January after adding its digital out-of-home sites on the platform.

Dee Ford, group managing director, radio, at Bauer, said: "Bauer Media has innovated in digital audio product and advertising for over a decade and continues to do so with this partnership.

"Octave Audio will combine the expertise of two major forces in audio, bringing together the best of broadcast advertising and the advantages of digital targeting. This is what will make it stand out in the market."

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK, added that the move is a "natural progression" to bring Bauer and Wireless together "into a space where advertisers can buy digital audio advertising in a transparent and brand safe environment".