Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC calls media review

Havas Group Media is repitching.

BBC: its shows include Peaky Blinders
BBC: its shows include Peaky Blinders

The BBC is reviewing its media planning and buying account.

Havas Group Media has handled the business since 2015 and will be defending the account.

The business is worth £25m a year in agency fees and media budget. The contract will be awarded for up to four years.

The BBC issued a tender for the statutory review last week. It explained that the broadcaster wants to make sure it is reaching younger audiences, for which it wants to use paid media channels alongside its owned media.

The review is being handled by the BBC’s procurement team.

Havas Group Media won the account from Group M’s MEC Manchester, now known as Wavemaker, in 2015. Before this it was jointly handled by PHD and Havas.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Audiences need to be aware of BBC programmes and services to get the most out of their licence fee. Our existing media buying contract is coming to an end and as is legally required, we’re tendering for the new contract."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019