Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

BBC calls on nation to shake off 2019 and embrace #XmasLife

It is third Christmas ad from in-house agency BBC Creative.


The BBC’s Christmas ad responds to the tumultuous events of 2019 with a celebration of all the activities that can only be enjoyed during the festive period. 

"#XmasLife", by BBC Creative, makes its TV debut on Sunday (1 December) after Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One. It will also be available on iPlayer and social media channels. 

The fast-paced short film mixes live action and animation, with cameos from BBC stars such as Graham Norton and Rochelle Humes. It shows families and friends living their best "Xmas life", whether by indulging in gingerbread, staying in pyjamas all day, avoiding political chats or bingeing on TV. 

It reminds people that Christmas is the best time to kick back with loved ones and the BBC’s programmes. The soundtrack is a re-recording of Gorillaz’s Feel Good Inc by rock choir Some Voices. 

The BBC also worked with animators and illustrators, including Alex Grigg and Teddy Hall, to create upbeat idents to run alongside the film. 

The work was created by Michael Tsim and Rachel Miles, and directed by Ernest Desumbila through Iconoclast. 

Chris Hooper, head of marketing for BBC One and iPlayer, said: "Christmas is a time when we come together through the shared treats and rituals of the season to take care of ourselves. BBC One has a special role in helping to bring people together and, understanding that poignant festive brand films are a territory that feels well-explored, we wanted to demonstrate this in a way that was relatable and fun."

"#XmasLife", which is BBC Creative’s third Christmas ad for the broadcaster, takes a more lighthearted tone compared with its last two campaigns. In 2017, the Cannes gold Lion-winning "The supporting act" told a heartwarming stop-motion tale about a dad who helps his daughter overcome stage fright at the school play. 

Last year, "Wonderland" was a live-action story about a mum and her teenage son who get to spend a day together at a seaside fairground when time freezes. 

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director of BBC Creative, said: "Christmas doesn’t officially start until BBC One release their Christmas campaign, so we hope we’ve done the nation proud with a film that shakes off the shackles of 2019 and embraces our favourite time of the year. If showing a yoga-clad woman destroying avocados with a giant gingerbread and a Maine Coon breed of cat riding on top of a Roomba is wrong, then I don’t want to be right."

BBC Creative’s former executive creative director Laurent Simon left the in-house agency in September for the top creative job at VMLY&R, with Rhodes succeeding him. His former creative partner and joint executive creative director Aidan McClure departed BBC Creative last year for David Abraham’s start-up Wonderhood Studios.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

Promoted

November 29, 2019
Why mental health is massive on Twitter

Why mental health is massive on Twitter

Promoted

November 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

Promoted

November 25, 2019
Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Promoted

November 25, 2019