Nicola Kemp
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC and commercial radio unite for Mental Health Minute in media first

In a historic broadcasting first the BBC and commercial radio stations are joining forces to broadcast a one-minute message about mental health to 20 million listeners.

BBC and commercial radio unite for Mental Health Minute in media first

The campaign will air simultaneously across hundreds of radio stations on 15 May at 10.59am. It will include a range of high-profile global figures and celebrities addressing the stigma which still surrounds mental health.

The broadcast, supported by the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, will see 300 stations taking part, which means the ground breaking broadcast will reach one of radio's biggest collective audiences with an average listenership of 20 million. 

The Mental Health Minute initiative has been lead by Radiocentre and the Radio Academy and its launch will come during the industry’s Radio Audio Week. The commercial networks involved in the campaign include Global and Bauer stations. 

The content will be created and produced by the content agency Somethin’ Else. It runs during Mental Health Awareness Week, which kicks off next week. 

Commenting on the campaign, Siobhan Kenny, chief executive at Radiocentre, said: "Radio is coming together in a UK first to shine a light on the important issue of mental health."

The intimate nature of radio as a media platform, combined with the shared experience of listeners, make the platform unique for the campaign, Kenny added. "Radio can be an important lifeline for listeners. It is therefore an obvious choice for us all to come together to talk about the things that matter most in our lives."

The Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, which launched in 2016, brought together eight mental health charities including the Anna Freud Centre For Children and Families, Best Beginnings, Calm, Contact, Place 2 Be, Mind, The Mix and Young Minds. The campaign has successfully driven the need to talk openly about mental health up the media agenda. 

Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive of The Royal Foundation, said: "At its heart, Heads Together is about bringing people together to change the conversation on mental health. Nothing exemplifies this more than radio stations from all networks focusing their airtime on such an important topic, and talking directly with their listeners."

Robert Custforth, chief executive at The Radio Academy, added: "We have a responsibility to recognise the unique place we in radio occupy in people’s lives. This poignant moment of reflection, a first in UK radio, is a wonderful opportunity to help us improve how we support each other emotionally."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
L-R...Steimberg, Credland, Lappage and Rogers (chair)

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago

The long and short of the perfect running time

MEDIA
Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

Promoted

May 09, 2018

Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

AGENCY
Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

Promoted

May 08, 2018

Leonard & Jameson: "YouTube has made advertising better"

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

Promoted

May 08, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid