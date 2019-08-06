Emmet McGonagle
BBC commissions fan art for Peaky Blinders campaign

Shelby boys are back soon for fifth series.

of


With Peaky Blinders set to return for its fifth series, BBC Creative has invited fans to submit their strange and surreal artwork ahead of the Shelby boys’ latest misadventures.

More than 1,000 pieces of art were submitted before being whittled down to just 16 commissioned artists, each of which received £1,000 for their contribution.

"A show only reaches cult status because of its fans and the passion of the Peaky Blinders fans is absolutely unrivalled," Emma Brooke, creative at BBC Creative, said.

"We knew this was true when we discovered the thousands of pieces of art that were being created by them around the globe. This is all about celebrating and giving recognition to the Peaky Blinders fans and putting their incredible art out into the world."

This marks the first campaign since the Bafta-winning show moved to BBC One, with series five set during the financial crash of 1929. 

"We wanted to harness the power of its existing fandom to help bring new viewers into the fold, knowing their passion for the show is truly infectious," Chris Hooper, head of marketing for BBC One and iPlayer, said.

"The range of submissions has been incredibly diverse, but each has reflected the emotional depth and complexity of the series in its own way; the quality has been truly impressive."

The collection of artwork will be unveiled on 12 August across BBC digital, online, social and out-of-home platforms. The "#Peakysfanart" campaign was created by Emma Brooke and Stuart Gittings.

The campaign follows news of the first official Peaky Blinders festival, which is set to launch in the Shelby family’s beloved Birmingham during 14-15 September. Its line-up includes Anna Calvi, Primal Scream and Slaves.

