BBC creates biodiversity installation to launch natural-history series

The BBC has created an installation that will act as a home for local wildlife to mark the launch of its natural-history series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Created by BBC Creative, the "Seven world living globe" stands at three metres wide and is designed to reflect the seven continents.

The broadcaster said that because a key message on the show is the importance of biodiversity, it felt it was "more appropriate" to create this installation over a traditional out-of-home ad.

The globe will be in Cardiff and Manchester over the next two weeks, after which it will be donated to the Eden Project in Cornwall as a permanent exhibit.

It was created by Liam Riddler and Tom Reas, along with Ambient Media, and supported by Talon.

Seven Worlds, One Planet will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday (27 October) at 6.15pm.

Chris Hooper, head of marketing at BBC One, said: "We wanted our promotion of this landmark BBC One and iPlayer series to be unique and true to the spirit of the show, so rather than using traditional billboards, we are using our out-of-home campaign to remind audiences of the importance of nurturing the precious diversity of life on Earth.

"Through the Our Planet Matters initiative, we’ve committed to telling audiences the truth about what’s happening to our environment through a rich body of programming and inspiring them to make small changes which add up to great change when done by whole communities.

"By handing out seed balls to visitors to this piece, we hope to inspire people to create wildlife-nurturing habitats in their own homes – whether in a pot, hanging basket or garden."