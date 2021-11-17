Daniel Farey-Jones
BBC Creative appoints ECD from Uncommon

Rasmus Smith Bech splits from creative partner Jonas Roth.

Rasmus Smith Bech: 'one of the real talents of his generation'
BBC Creative has hired Rasmus Smith Bech as executive creative director, filling the gap left by Helen Rhodes, who was poached by BBH London in June.

Smith Bech, who joins BBC Creative from Uncommon Creative Studio, will take up the role in December and be responsible for leading creative output across all BBC campaigns and branding.

He will report to Justin Bairamian, director of BBC Creative, who said: “Rasmus is one of the real talents of his generation and we’re delighted to have him on board to lead us into the next chapter of BBC Creative, when we’ll be pushing harder than ever to bring alive the unique value the BBC delivers to all audiences.”

Smith Bech's move to the BBC will result in a split from longtime creative partner Jonas Roth, with whom he has produced work including Channel 4’s “Complaints welcome”, EA Sports FIFA 18’s “El tornado” and the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning Volvo “Life paint”.

The pair came through the ranks at various agencies, including Grey London, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Adam & Eve/DDB. More recently they spent two years at Channel 4’s in-house agency 4Creative, before joining Uncommon as creative partners in March 2020.

Roth will continue to work for Uncommon, which is not planning to hire a direct replacement for Smith Bech.

Smith Bech said his new position was “an amazing opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in the world”.

