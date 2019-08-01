Brittaney Kiefer
BBC Creative appoints W&K's Helen Rhodes as deputy ECD

Rhodes joins from W&K's Portland office.

Rhodes: also worked at DLKW Lowe
BBC Creative has hired Helen Rhodes as deputy executive creative director.

Rhodes, who was previously a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy Portland, will support executive creative director Laurent Simon in overseeing the BBC’s in-house agency.

Her appointment follows the departure of joint executive creative director Aidan McClure, Simon’s creative partner of 14 years, who left in 2018 for Wonderhood Studios, the start-up founded by former Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham.

Rhodes spent the past six years at W&K as a creative director and art director on brands including KFC and Samsung. She also produced a music video for Portugal The Man.

Before that, she was a creative director at DLKW Lowe (now MullenLowe London), where she created a Christmas campaign for Morrisons.

BBC Creative hired Becca Pottinger, a former senior creative at Droga5 New York, as creative director in April.

