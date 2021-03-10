BBC Creative launches course to improve industry diversity

BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house agency, has launched an educational programme aimed at improving the diversity of talent entering the ad industry.

BBC Creative U will take place over 10 weeks on Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm. It is free and open to ethnic-minority candidates aged 18 and older.

The course will teach students how to develop skills such as idea generation, strategy, copywriting and art direction. Masterclasses will be led by experts both from the BBC and outside the corporation.

Each of the 10 students selected to take part in BBC Creative U will be assigned a mentor from within the agency’s creative department, who will assist throughout the course and for an additional three months after it finishes.

The deadline to submit an application is 7 April. Applicants must answer five creative questions.

BBC Creative U is one of several recent programmes aimed at improving the ad industry’s diversity. Last month, for example, Publicis Groupe UK launched The Open Apprenticeship (OA), an interactive digital platform to help young people from marginalised communities find jobs in advertising.