BBC Creative plays it cool with Wim Hof’s new BBC One Show

BBC Creative has unveiled a shivering billboard on Chapel Street, Salford, to promote the broadcaster's new series Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

Developed by the BBC’s in-house creative agency, the billboard features the show’s presenters, Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby, shivering, while extreme athlete Wim Hof remains stoic as he takes a dip in freezing water.

Icicles created from foam hang off the bottom of the billboard and sound effects mimic the sound of wind. The icy effects are completed with a custom-made motor to make the board appear as if it is shaking with the cold.

The six-part series makes its debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 12 April and features eight celebrities embarking on an icy adventure, under the training of Wim Hof, also known as “The Iceman”.

BBC creative director, Ali Dickinson, said: “Working on Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof has been fantastic.

“On what other project could you create a shivering billboard, complete with snow machines, icicles and giant versions of Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby shaking on the streets of Salford?“

Senior head of BBC marketing, BBC One, Faye Jones, added: “Our ad gives passers-by a sense of the freezing challenges they encountered. We hope it’ll put a smile on people’s faces, in the same way this brilliant new series will.”

BBC Creative also worked with Talon as its out-of-home ad agency and Creative Special Displays on production.

Recent campaigns from BBC Creative included turning London Underground station Green Park station into "Green Planet" announcing the anticipated documentary by Sir David Attenborough.