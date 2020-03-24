BBC donates free TV and online ad space to global health bodies to combat coronavirus

BBC Global News, the BBC’s international news, sport and features division, is freeing up as much as 20% of its advertising inventory for use by international health and government organisations wanting to promote public-health messages around Covid-19.

Organisations and health ministries have been told that they can contact the BBC's commercial ad team via email for opportunities to have their ads carried for free on BBC World News and BBC.com, both of which are operated by BBC Global News.

Last week (16-22 March), a record 60 million people used BBC online services – a 50% increase on the weekly average. Of that figure, more than 80% were specifically consuming coronavirus coverage.

In 2019, an average of 121 million people used the BBC World News channel and BBC.com each week.

Jim Egan, BBC Global News chief executive, said: "Our job is to report on the developing crisis around the world in a period when people need news they can genuinely trust. But if we can support public-health agencies in doing their job in these unprecedented times, I feel we have a responsibility to help."