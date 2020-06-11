BBC 'Dracula' picks up Outdoor Media Awards 2020 Grand Prix

The BBC’s "Dracula", an ad that spookily reveals Bram Stoker’s monster only when lit at night, has grabbed the Grand Prix and £100,000 worth of media space at the 2020 Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.

Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative also picked up golds in the Visual Craft and Installation and Experience categories for the special-build billboard made up of 3D stakes that, when lit after sunset, create a silhouette of Dracula’s face. Below the billboard is a box containing a stake and marked, "In case of vampires – break glass".

The agencies also won gold in the Cross-Channel award for their Peaky Blinders fan-art campaign.

Creative leaders plus media heads from BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Warner Bros narrowed down 53 shortlisted entries to the 2020 awards to gold, silver and bronze winners in each category, alongside the Grand Prix.

The teams behind Ikea "Steps" turned three nominations into two trophies, collecting gold in Data and Intelligence and bronze in Community Social Impact.

Led By Donkeys’ much-talked-about anti-Brexit campaign was rewarded with gold in National Social Impact.

Cephas Williams, founder of 56 Black Men and who recently launched the "Let’s not forget" campaign, won the first-ever Social Impact Champion Award for his tireless work to drive diversity and "change the narrative for life".

THE WINNERS

Creative

The Visual Craft Award

Gold (Grand Prix)

BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver

Spotify "Listen like you used to" by Rapport UK, UM, Who Wot Why

Bronze

Habito "Hell or habito" Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, Uncommon

Shortlist

Led by Donkeys "Brexit" by OOh yes

Ikea Greenwich/Ikea "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London

Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil

The Tech Innovation Award

Gold

Diageo "Guinness: the official sponsor of belief" by Posterscope, Carat, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Silver

IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy

Bronze

Visa "#WhereYouShopMatters" by Posterscope, Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi

Shortlist

BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi

O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP

Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" by Kinetic, PHD

Installation and Experience

Gold

BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver

Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope

Bronze

BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi

Shortlist

Herbal Essences "Pick a leaf and power the planet" by P&G Jack, Publicis Media, Jack

Scottish Widows "Your future self" by Kinetic, MediaCom, Adam & Eve/DDB

Jaguar I-Pace/Jaguar Land Rover "The best of British – how Jaguar's partnership with Wimbledon delivered a first of its kind content driven DOOH campaign for consumers" by Posterscope, Dentsu X, Spark44, The Event Business, CAA

Planning

The Data and Intelligence Award

Gold

Ikea Greenwich "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London

Silver

O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP

Bronze

IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy

The Cross-Format Award

Gold

Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" by Zenith, Finn

Silver

John Lewis & Partners "Hibernation" by Talon, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMG DOOH, Adam & Eve/DDB

Bronze

Aussie "Great hair though" by Publicis, Recipe, various OOH media owners

The Cross-Channel Award

Gold

BBC "Peaky Blinders" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver

Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home" by Talon Outdoor, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Empire

Bronze

Samsung "Not a shop; launching Samsung KX" by Starcom, Iris Worldwide

Effectiveness

The SME & Local Business Award

Gold

Sonica "Sonica Glasgow 2019" by Cryptic

The New Approach Award

Gold

Pirinase/GSK "Hayfever relief through innovation" by Posterscope, Platform GSK, Weber Shandwick

Silver

Vicks "Vicks First Defence: defending commuters from the common cold" by Starcom – PG One, Saatchi & Saatchi

Bronze

Next Home "Using DOOH as a performance channel" by Posterscope, iProspect

Brand Fame

Gold

Mondelez International "Cadbury inventor" by Posterscope, Carat, VCCP

Silver

ITV "Long term holding" by Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, ITV Creative

Bronze

Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil

Platform for Good

National Social Impact

Gold

Led by Donkeys "Brexit" by OOh yes

Silver

McVitie's "Be kind to your mind" by Kinetic, Wavemaker

Bronze

Movember "Whatever you grow" by Bountiful Cow, Matta

Community Social Impact

Gold

NHS Blood & Transplant "Dynamic blood appointment" by 23red, Clear Channel

Silver

Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope

Bronze

Ikea Greenwich "Steps" Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London

TALENT

Social Impact Champion

Cephas Williams "56 Black Men"

Rising Star

Emma Lang, Talon Outdoor

All the winners across each of the categories can be viewed here and the winners' announcements can be watched back here.