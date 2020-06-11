BBC 'Dracula' picks up Outdoor Media Awards 2020 Grand Prix

The BBC’s "Dracula", an ad that spookily reveals Bram Stoker’s monster only when lit at night, has grabbed the Grand Prix and £100,000 worth of media space at the 2020 Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.
Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative also picked up golds in the Visual Craft and Installation and Experience categories for the special-build billboard made up of 3D stakes that, when lit after sunset, create a silhouette of Dracula’s face. Below the billboard is a box containing a stake and marked, "In case of vampires – break glass".
The agencies also won gold in the Cross-Channel award for their Peaky Blinders fan-art campaign.
Creative leaders plus media heads from BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Warner Bros narrowed down 53 shortlisted entries to the 2020 awards to gold, silver and bronze winners in each category, alongside the Grand Prix.
The teams behind Ikea "Steps" turned three nominations into two trophies, collecting gold in Data and Intelligence and bronze in Community Social Impact.
Led By Donkeys’ much-talked-about anti-Brexit campaign was rewarded with gold in National Social Impact.
Cephas Williams, founder of 56 Black Men and who recently launched the "Let’s not forget" campaign, won the first-ever Social Impact Champion Award for his tireless work to drive diversity and "change the narrative for life".
Creative
The Visual Craft Award
Gold (Grand Prix)
BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative
Silver
Spotify "Listen like you used to" by Rapport UK, UM, Who Wot Why
Bronze
Habito "Hell or habito" Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, Uncommon
Shortlist
Led by Donkeys "Brexit" by OOh yes
Ikea Greenwich/Ikea "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London
Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil
The Tech Innovation Award
Gold
Diageo "Guinness: the official sponsor of belief" by Posterscope, Carat, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Silver
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy
Bronze
Visa "#WhereYouShopMatters" by Posterscope, Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi
Shortlist
BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi
O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP
Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" by Kinetic, PHD
Installation and Experience
Gold
BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative
Silver
Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope
Bronze
BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi
Shortlist
Herbal Essences "Pick a leaf and power the planet" by P&G Jack, Publicis Media, Jack
Scottish Widows "Your future self" by Kinetic, MediaCom, Adam & Eve/DDB
Jaguar I-Pace/Jaguar Land Rover "The best of British – how Jaguar's partnership with Wimbledon delivered a first of its kind content driven DOOH campaign for consumers" by Posterscope, Dentsu X, Spark44, The Event Business, CAA
Planning
The Data and Intelligence Award
Gold
Ikea Greenwich "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London
Silver
O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP
Bronze
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy
The Cross-Format Award
Gold
Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" by Zenith, Finn
Silver
John Lewis & Partners "Hibernation" by Talon, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMG DOOH, Adam & Eve/DDB
Bronze
Aussie "Great hair though" by Publicis, Recipe, various OOH media owners
The Cross-Channel Award
Gold
BBC "Peaky Blinders" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative
Silver
Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home" by Talon Outdoor, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Empire
Bronze
Samsung "Not a shop; launching Samsung KX" by Starcom, Iris Worldwide
Effectiveness
The SME & Local Business Award
Gold
Sonica "Sonica Glasgow 2019" by Cryptic
The New Approach Award
Gold
Pirinase/GSK "Hayfever relief through innovation" by Posterscope, Platform GSK, Weber Shandwick
Silver
Vicks "Vicks First Defence: defending commuters from the common cold" by Starcom – PG One, Saatchi & Saatchi
Bronze
Next Home "Using DOOH as a performance channel" by Posterscope, iProspect
Brand Fame
Gold
Mondelez International "Cadbury inventor" by Posterscope, Carat, VCCP
Silver
ITV "Long term holding" by Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, ITV Creative
Bronze
Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil
Platform for Good
National Social Impact
Gold
Led by Donkeys "Brexit" by OOh yes
Silver
McVitie's "Be kind to your mind" by Kinetic, Wavemaker
Bronze
Movember "Whatever you grow" by Bountiful Cow, Matta
Community Social Impact
Gold
NHS Blood & Transplant "Dynamic blood appointment" by 23red, Clear Channel
Silver
Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope
Bronze
Ikea Greenwich "Steps" Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London
TALENT
Social Impact Champion
Cephas Williams "56 Black Men"
Rising Star
Emma Lang, Talon Outdoor
All the winners across each of the categories can be viewed here and the winners' announcements can be watched back here.