BBC 'Dracula' picks up Outdoor Media Awards 2020 Grand Prix

Installation picked up three gongs.

Dracula: big winner

The BBC’s "Dracula", an ad that spookily reveals Bram Stoker’s monster only when lit at night, has grabbed the Grand Prix and £100,000 worth of media space at the 2020 Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.

Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative also picked up golds in the Visual Craft and Installation and Experience categories for the special-build billboard made up of 3D stakes that, when lit after sunset, create a silhouette of Dracula’s face. Below the billboard is a box containing a stake and marked, "In case of vampires – break glass".

The agencies also won gold in the Cross-Channel award for their Peaky Blinders fan-art campaign.

Creative leaders plus media heads from BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Warner Bros narrowed down 53 shortlisted entries to the 2020 awards to gold, silver and bronze winners in each category, alongside the Grand Prix.

The teams behind Ikea "Steps" turned three nominations into two trophies, collecting gold in Data and Intelligence and bronze in Community Social Impact.

Led By Donkeys’ much-talked-about anti-Brexit campaign was rewarded with gold in National Social Impact.

Cephas Williams, founder of 56 Black Men and who recently launched the "Let’s not forget" campaign, won the first-ever Social Impact Champion Award for his tireless work to drive diversity and "change the narrative for life".

THE WINNERS

Creative

The Visual Craft Award

Gold (Grand Prix) 
BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver
Spotify "Listen like you used to" by Rapport UK, UM, Who Wot Why

Bronze
Habito "Hell or habito" Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, Uncommon

Shortlist
Led by Donkeys "Brexit" by OOh yes
Ikea Greenwich/Ikea "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London
Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil 

The Tech Innovation Award

Gold
Diageo "Guinness: the official sponsor of belief" by Posterscope, Carat, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Silver
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy

Bronze
Visa "#WhereYouShopMatters" by Posterscope, Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi

Shortlist
BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi
O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP
Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" by Kinetic, PHD

Installation and Experience 

Gold
BBC "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver
Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope

Bronze
BT "Beyond Limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" by Posterscope, Essence, Saatchi & Saatchi

Shortlist
Herbal Essences "Pick a leaf and power the planet" by P&G Jack, Publicis Media, Jack 
Scottish Widows "Your future self" by  Kinetic, MediaCom, Adam & Eve/DDB
Jaguar I-Pace/Jaguar Land Rover "The best of British – how Jaguar's partnership with Wimbledon delivered a first of its kind content driven DOOH campaign for consumers" by Posterscope, Dentsu X, Spark44, The Event Business, CAA

Planning

The Data and Intelligence Award

Gold
Ikea Greenwich "Steps" by Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London

Silver
O2 "International bundles" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, VCCP

Bronze
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" by Kinetic, DOOH.com, Mindshare, Ogilvy

The Cross-Format Award

Gold
Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" by Zenith, Finn

Silver
John Lewis & Partners "Hibernation" by Talon, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMG DOOH, Adam & Eve/DDB

Bronze
Aussie "Great hair though" by Publicis, Recipe, various OOH media owners

The Cross-Channel Award

Gold
BBC "Peaky Blinders" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media, BBC Creative

Silver
Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home" by Talon Outdoor, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Empire

Bronze
Samsung "Not a shop; launching Samsung KX" by Starcom, Iris Worldwide

Effectiveness

The SME & Local Business Award

Gold
Sonica "Sonica Glasgow 2019" by Cryptic

The New Approach Award

Gold 
Pirinase/GSK "Hayfever relief through innovation" by Posterscope, Platform GSK, Weber Shandwick

Silver
Vicks "Vicks First Defence: defending commuters from the common cold" by Starcom – PG One, Saatchi & Saatchi

Bronze
Next Home "Using DOOH as a performance channel" by Posterscope, iProspect

Brand Fame

Gold
Mondelez International  "Cadbury inventor" by Posterscope, Carat, VCCP

Silver
ITV "Long term holding" by Talon Outdoor, Goodstuff, ITV Creative

Bronze
Samsung Fold "Piccadilly fold" by Ocean Outdoor, Cheil 

Platform for Good

National Social Impact

Gold
Led by Donkeys "Brexit"  by OOh yes

Silver
McVitie's "Be kind to your mind" by Kinetic, Wavemaker

Bronze
Movember "Whatever you grow" by Bountiful Cow, Matta

Community Social Impact

Gold
NHS Blood & Transplant "Dynamic blood appointment" by 23red, Clear Channel

Silver
Tate Britain/Artangel/New Direction "Steve McQueen Year 3 Project" by Posterscope

Bronze
Ikea Greenwich "Steps" Posterscope, Vizeum, Mother London

TALENT

Social Impact Champion

Cephas Williams "56 Black Men"

Rising Star

Emma Lang, Talon Outdoor

All the winners across each of the categories can be viewed here and the winners' announcements can be watched back here

