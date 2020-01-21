Brittaney Kiefer & Simon Gwynn
BBC hires Microsoft's Paul Davies in marketing and audience role

Davies leaves tech giant after 12 years.

Davies: joined Microsoft in 2017
The BBC has hired Microsoft's Paul Davies as director of marketing and audiences for content, radio and education.

Davies leaves Microsoft in March after more than 12 years in senior marketing roles at the tech company, the past three as UK consumer marketing director. He has appeared in the past three editions of the Power 100, Campaign's list of the most influential marketers in the UK.

Reporting to BBC chief customer officer Kerris Bright, Davies will oversee the marketing and audience teams for the BBC’s content, radio and education divisions, which include the network TV channels and radio stations, iPlayer and audio app BBC Sounds.

Bright said: "I’m delighted that Paul will be joining us in such a pivotal role as we reinvent the BBC for a new generation. Paul is a proven marketing leader with creative flair and tech expertise, and he will bring a fresh and future-focused perspective to the BBC marketing team." 

Davies added that he was "thrilled" to join the broadcaster "at a dynamic time when viewing and listening habits are transforming due to changes in new technologies, platforms and devices".

He is the second major marketing hire announced by the BBC this month, following Nicki Sheard, who will also join in March as chief marketing officer at commercial arm BBC Studios.

