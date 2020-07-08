Brittaney Kiefer
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 unite to champion power of British TV

Campaign by Uncommon highlights TV's role in UK creative economy.

The UK's four major free-to-air broadcasters have come together to send a message about TV's ability to unite people during uncertainty. 

The two-minute film, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, will air in a one-off TV roadblock special tonight (Wednesday) at 8:58pm, across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV, S4C, 4Seven, E4, More4, Film4, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, 5Star, 5USA, 5Select and Paramount Network. It will also play across all channels throughout this month.

"Our stories" takes viewers on a road trip around the country, from everyday environments such as farmers’ fields, London estates, the Cornish coastline and factory floors to famous locations including the Royal Academy of Arts. Flat screens and tablets appear in the scenes, showing iconic moments from popular TV series such as EastEnders, Fleabag, Gogglebox, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off

"Who can tell the story of us? What tells us more about who we are?" the voiceover says. "This is our story, our tears, our smiles, our truths. This is the story of everything we’ve done and everything we could be. This is us. This is who we are. And our stories are your stories." 

The work promotes TV's role in the UK creative economy and its power in bringing people together. It aims to reach 50% of the country’s adult population and is the first time that UK public-service broadcasters have collaborated on a campaign of this scale. 

The broadcasters collectively appointed Uncommon, which already has ITV as a client, to deliver the campaign. It was directed by Sam Walker through Pulse Films. 

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: "British TV reflects and shapes our culture and who we are. Our debates, our conversations, our communities and our characters are all reflected in the stories we watch every day. These are our stories. British TV matters – now more than ever."

July 02, 2020