BBC kicks off game of Who Blinks First to promote Six Nations coverage

The BBC is launching a campaign promoting its coverage of the upcoming 2020 Six Nations rugby championship, featuring a series of ads depicting the mental fortitude of players.

The spots star several key players as a gravelly voiceover intones: "When the stakes are this high, it comes down to who blinks first." Among the players are all six team captains: England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones, Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, Italy’s Luca Bigi and France’s Charles Ollivon.

BBC Creative has produced films for each home nation and plans to release more ads as the tournament – which kicks off tomorrow (1 February) with Wales v Italy – proceeds.

The campaign will appear on BBC TV channels, as well as across digital out-of-home, BBC sites, social media and radio.

It was created by Jules Middleton and Joanne Evans, and directed by Alex Telfer through BBC Creative.

James Cross, creative director at BBC Creative, said: "We wanted to make films that grab the audience’s attention and someone staring you down certainly does that. That, coupled with rousing renditions of rugby crowds singing their hearts out, we hope will inspire support for each nation, as well as capturing the excitement of the championship in a way that’s never been done before."