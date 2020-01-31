Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC kicks off game of Who Blinks First to promote Six Nations coverage

Tournament starts this weekend.

The BBC is launching a campaign promoting its coverage of the upcoming 2020 Six Nations rugby championship, featuring a series of ads depicting the mental fortitude of players. 

The spots star several key players as a gravelly voiceover intones: "When the stakes are this high, it comes down to who blinks first." Among the players are all six team captains: England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones, Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, Italy’s Luca Bigi and France’s Charles Ollivon.

BBC Creative has produced films for each home nation and plans to release more ads as the tournament – which kicks off tomorrow (1 February) with Wales v Italy – proceeds.

The campaign will appear on BBC TV channels, as well as across digital out-of-home, BBC sites, social media and radio.

It was created by Jules Middleton and Joanne Evans, and directed by Alex Telfer through BBC Creative.

James Cross, creative director at BBC Creative, said: "We wanted to make films that grab the audience’s attention and someone staring you down certainly does that. That, coupled with rousing renditions of rugby crowds singing their hearts out, we hope will inspire support for each nation, as well as capturing the excitement of the championship in a way that’s never been done before."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020