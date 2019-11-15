BBC launches campaign to promote election coverage as 12 December looms

BBC has created an ad to promote its coverage of the general election on 12 December.

The spot, by BBC Creative, shows different houses across the UK, all of which are numbered 10 in reference to the prime minister’s Downing Street residence.

"This is the house we stand for," a narrator begins, showcasing the diverse range of people who look to the BBC for impartial news surrounding the election.

It ends with the tagline "The power is yours", alongside the black door of 10 Downing Street.

The campaign will run until the vote on 12 December, with activity across BBC TV, radio, live events and digital media, including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. It was created by Sarah Fox and Adam Reincke, and directed by 32.

"Our aim is to reflect our editorial strategy by positioning the BBC as a brand that’s always on the side of the audience, at a time when they need it the most," Christine Woodman, portfolio head of marketing for BBC News and current affairs, said.

"The work represents individuals and families across the UK – the people we, the BBC, serve."

Earlier this month (5 November), a group of campaigners wrote an open letter calling for Facebook and Google bosses to follow Twitter in suspending all political ads ahead of 12 December, while Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford expressed hopes that the election would "provide resolution to the Brexit situation".

Helen Rhodes, deputy executive creative director at BBC Creative, said: "The BBC have made many general election campaigns in their time, but never one like this – but this isn’t like any other general election.

"With emotions running high, rather than add to the noise we wanted to say something calm and reassuring that only the BBC could say. It was a challenging but rewarding campaign to create in a short amount of time, but I’m really proud of the work and the team behind it."