Simon Gwynn
Added 58 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC recruits Alan Partridge, Miranda and more for 'stay at home' films

Four clips from classic sitcoms will be shown in between programmes on BBC channels and on social media.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Forgotten Password?

Contact Support

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
support@campaignlive.co.uk
or call 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Exclusive registrant only content
  • Free email bulletins

Register

Become a Member

From £78 /quarter*

  • Full access to campaignlive.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus much more...

Need to activate  your membership?

Campaign Members
Click here >>

Marketing Society Members
Click here >>