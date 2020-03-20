Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC, Sky and Guardian most-trusted news brands, thanks to coronavirus coverage

Survey indicates 'mainstream media' is becoming less pejorative term.

Havas: conducting survey on ongoing basis
Havas: conducting survey on ongoing basis

The BBC has become the most-trusted news brand on coronavirus, with 61% of respondents selecting it as a reliable source of information from a list of media brands. The public-service broadcaster beat Sky News, which was voted for by 29% of participants, followed by The Guardian (15%), according to research from Havas Media Group.

The Covid-19 Media Behaviours Report, which surveyed nearly 1,500 respondents, found that more than half (53%) of Brits are using BBC News more than before Covid-19 hit the UK – more than double the proportion of people for any other channel.

It is an encouraging trend for traditional media owners, whose perceived veracity has taken a hit due to the spread of fake news across social media.

The research found that cross-media consumption has increased as a result of the outbreak, with out-of-home and cinema being the exceptions. Nearly half (48%) of respondents said they were watching more live TV because of the virus, 40% said they were visiting social media sites more and 39% have increased their streaming consumption.

Younger people are become more engaged with media than before, according to the study. There has been a 60% increase in streaming among people aged 16 to 24 and a 49% increase in live TV viewing.

News brands are benefiting in particular, with 32% of all consumers saying they are reading online or offline newspaper content more often. Meanwhile, 29% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 31% of 25- to 34-year-olds say they are consuming more news brands.

Unsurprisingly, social media is also benefiting. Facebook and WhatsApp are gaining the most – 33% said they are using Facebook more than usual and 28% are spending more time on WhatsApp.

Havas Media will conduct the survey on an ongoing fortnightly basis to track consumer media behaviour during the crisis.

Eva Grimmett, Havas Media’s chief strategy officer, said: "This study really highlights the role that trusted, meaningful media play in times of crisis. While most channels have seen an increase in consumption in response to Covid-19, our research reveals a much greater reliance on live TV and a need for trusted news brands such as the BBC. We’re looking forward to seeing how this behaviour develops as the situation evolves in the coming weeks."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020
How brands can embrace Ramadan

How brands can embrace Ramadan

Promoted

March 16, 2020