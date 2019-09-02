BBC Sounds creates audio zones to heighten listening experience

BBC Sounds, the audio app, has created a sound-zone activation to heighten festivalgoers' listening experience.

The installation, which took place at Leeds Festival (28-30 August), showcased the range of content available through BBC Sounds, such as podcasts, music and radio stations.

It was brought to life in eight zones, where visitors were able to immerse themselves in an environment designed to heighten the experience. The areas, housed in an orange structure that looked like soundwave bars, are pop and chart; dance and electronic; hip hop; nature; wellness; indie and rock; sports; and comedy.

The pop and chart space had a kaleidoscope feel, created through reflections generated by a collection of mirrors; the dance and electronic zone featured pulsating lights; hip hop was represented by a gold room with a giant speaker.

The nature area was covered in foliage; visitors of the wellness room were encouraged to relax in a mood-changing colourful space; the indie and rock space featured an optical illusion; sports was conveyed by walls filled with balls from a range of activites; the comedy zone was filled with humorous quotes.

Mother Design delivered the project.