Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BBC Sounds creates audio zones to heighten listening experience

Festivalgoers targeted with experiential activity.

BBC Sounds: immersive sound experience
BBC Sounds: immersive sound experience

BBC Sounds, the audio app, has created a sound-zone activation to heighten festivalgoers' listening experience.

The installation, which took place at Leeds Festival (28-30 August), showcased the range of content available through BBC Sounds, such as podcasts, music and radio stations.

It was brought to life in eight zones, where visitors were able to immerse themselves in an environment designed to heighten the experience. The areas, housed in an orange structure that looked like soundwave bars, are pop and chart; dance and electronic; hip hop; nature; wellness; indie and rock; sports; and comedy.

The pop and chart space had a kaleidoscope feel, created through reflections generated by a collection of mirrors; the dance and electronic zone featured pulsating lights; hip hop was represented by a gold room with a giant speaker.

The nature area was covered in foliage; visitors of the wellness room were encouraged to relax in a mood-changing colourful space; the indie and rock space featured an optical illusion; sports was conveyed by walls filled with balls from a range of activites; the comedy zone was filled with humorous quotes.

Mother Design delivered the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now