BBC Sounds takes over London Eye

The London Eye is being turned into the "London Ear" for a day to celebrate the launch of BBC Sounds, which brings together music, radio and podcasts into a single personalised app.

Throughout the day and for the first time ever, a number of BBC radio shows will be broadcast live at the site and a range of podcasts and music mixes will be recorded from one of six capsules on the London Eye, reflecting the broad range of content available on BBC Sounds.

The landmark is also being lit up orange, the colour of BBC Sounds, while animations will be projected onto County Hall at dawn and dusk.

The selection of radio shows includes parts of The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4’s Today programme, The 1Xtra Breakfast Show with Dotty, Ken Bruce’s morning show on Radio 2, Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Scott Mills on Radio 1, Radio 5 Live’s Afternoon Edition, Steve Lamacq’s 6 Music drivetime show and Radio 1’s Essential Mix.

Some of the BBC’s best-loved podcasts to be recorded in the capsules include Fortunately… with Fi and Jane, Fit & Fearless and The Receipts Podcast.

The campaign was created with Havas Media Group.